Man gets reformative training for corruption after getting e-sports gamer to throw tournament match

SINGAPORE - A man was ordered on Thursday to undergo reformative training for at least six months after he promised a bribe to an alleged accomplice in exchange for fixing an e-sport tournament match.

This means that Ryan Tan Shern, 21, will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

He had earlier admitted to a corruption charge in January. The case involving his alleged accomplice, Malcolm Chung Wai Kiat, 25, is pending.

Tan and Chung had known each other since 2014, when they used to play video game Counter-Strike together.

In August 2020, Tan borrowed $1,000 from Chung to fund his gambling habit.

In earlier court proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Victoria Ting said that Chung kept asking for his money back, but Tan was unable to repay him.

As Tan did not have the means to repay his debt, he concocted a plan for Chung, who was then an active online gamer, to throw an e-sport tournament match to get his money back.

On Sept 21, 2020, Chung, who was then slated to play a match in the Epulze Royal South-east Asia Cup tournament, asked for $400 from Tan. The next day, Tan came up with a plan for Chung to throw the match.

The tournament was part of the Valorant Ignition Series, which involved online first-person shooter game Valorant, a game that sets two opposing teams of five players each taking turns to attack and defend.

At around 6pm on Sept 22, 2020, Tan suggested that Chung, who was then representing RSG Resurgence Esports, throw his team’s match against Team Blackbird Ignis from Japan.

The prosecution said that as part of the plan, bets would be made on Chung’s team losing the match.

Tan also said he could obtain money from his own older brother to place the bets.

Chung agreed to the plan as he believed it was the only way to recoup his money, DPP Ting said.

A sum of $3,000 was transferred to Chung’s account after Tan pleaded with his brother for a loan.