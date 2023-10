Man convicted over hitting another man who falls and dies later in hospital

SINGAPORE – Following an argument with a man in a taxi, Sakthivel Sivasurian got into an altercation with him after they alighted and punched him. The victim, Mr Manjunatha Louis Ravi, fell and died in hospital five days later from neck and head injuries in July 2020.

In court on Friday, Sakthivel, 33, was convicted of one charge of voluntarily causing hurt which causes grievous hurt. The relationship between the two men was not mentioned in court documents.

The defence’s position at the 16-day trial was that the initial injury sustained by Mr Manjunatha from the fall was not fatal. Instead, it was when Sakthivel tried to pick him up and dropped him that had aggravated the initial injury and resulted in his death.

According to court documents, District Judge James Elisha Lee said he accepted the evidence from Sakthivel’s lawyer Vaswani Sanjiv that Mr Manjunatha had been dropped twice when Sakthivel and a woman were trying to lift him up after he had fallen to the ground.

The judge also said he accepted the evidence that Sakthivel had moved Mr Manjunatha to a grass patch before an ambulance arrived.

The judge added there was reasonable doubt whether Mr Manjunatha would have died from the initial injury sustained from the fall had he not been “dropped and manhandled”.

But the judge added: “While the dropping and manhandling of the victim after the fall may have aggravated his initial injury, the situation had arisen purely as a result of the fall. If not for the fall, and the victim’s inability to get up on his own thereafter, (the two of them) would not have attempted to lift or move him.

“In fact, if not for the (injury) sustained by the victim from the fall, the dropping and manhandling of the victim per se would not have resulted in his death.”

According to court documents, Mr Manjunatha, a woman, Sakthivel and Sakthivel’s wife were in a taxi on the way to an HDB block in Gangsa Road at around 11pm on July 18, 2020.

A dispute arose between Sakthivel and Mr Manjunatha that eventually led to an altercation between them after they had alighted.

During the altercation, Mr Manjunatha fell and hit his head on the ground and was unable to get up on his own thereafter.

An eyewitness called 995 and Mr Manjunatha was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A scan revealed bleeding on the surface of his brain, along with brain swelling and a suggestion of brain damage. His prognosis was poor, after consultations with neurosurgeons.

The victim was supportively managed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until his father was able to fly in and visit him on July 23, 2020. He was disconnected from the mechanical ventilator and died on the same day.

An autopsy showed that Mr Manjunatha suffered a small crack in the bone above the left eye and there was a displacement in his spine.

As part of his defence, Sakthivel claimed that after getting hit, Mr Manjunatha, took several steps backwards while still facing Sakthivel before stepping on uneven ground and falling.