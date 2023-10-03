Orchard Towers brawl: Man on trial for murder punched victim while holding knife

SINGAPORE – Tan Sen Yang, the only one in a group of seven who still faces a murder charge over a brawl in Orchard Towers in 2019, was holding a karambit knife when he punched the victim three times in the face.

The short knife with a curved blade and a finger ring at the end of the handle was never recovered as Tan, 32, threw it away before he gave himself up to the police.

This emerged in the High Court on Tuesday on the first day of his trial for murdering Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, at about 6.25am on July 2, 2019. If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life imprisonment and caning.

Prosecutors played surveillance footage that largely captured the altercation on the ground floor of Orchard Towers, as well as a scuffle that took place moments earlier at the Naughty Girl Club on the second floor.

After he was attacked by Tan and his friends, Mr Satheesh was seen taking a few steps before he collapsed.

He was pronounced dead about one hour later at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and an autopsy found that he died from a stab wound to the neck.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hay Hung Chun said in his opening address that the evidence will show that in attacking Mr Satheesh with the karambit knife, Tan inflicted a stab wound to the neck.

He added: “The accused had intended to cause this injury, and this injury led to the deceased’s death. The accused’s actions were not an accident or unintended.”

Tan and his friends went to the club at about 5.25am on July 2, 2019.

At about 6.20am, his group got into a dispute with another group of patrons, who included Mr Muhammad Fairus Muhammad Ali.

Security officers intervened as the two groups shouted secret society slogans.

But Tan continued to be rowdy, and could be seen waving a karambit knife in the surveillance footage. He allegedly cut the index finger of a security officer, Mr B. Barathkrishnan, while waving the knife.

The two groups continued scuffling, and Tan allegedly slashed Mr Fairus’ face, leaving a permanent scar on his cheek.

Tan faces two assault charges relating to these injuries, which have been stood down for now.