Man charged with using fugitive lawyer’s name to dupe 2 insurance firms of nearly $77k

SINGAPORE - A man was hauled to a district court on Tuesday after he allegedly used the name of a fugitive lawyer to dupe two insurance firms into disbursing nearly $77,000 of settlement sums linked to two foreign workers’ injury claims.

Saha Ranjit Chandra, 48, allegedly deceived the companies into believing that they were negotiating with an authorised person from Whitefield Law Corporation under the Legal Profession Act, the police said in a statement.

The Indian national, who is a director at multiple firms including Ranjit Investment Holdings and RS Global Immigration Consultancy, is said to have corresponded with the insurers in 2020 and 2021 in the name of lawyer Charles Yeo Yao Hui.

Yeo was a director of Whitefield Law Corporation at the time, according to court documents. Since 2022, he has been on the run from the law.

The former chairman of the Reform Party was charged in 2022 with offences including harassment and wounding the religious feeling of Christians.

Yeo has a warrant of arrest issued against him in August 2022 after he absconded with criminal charges pending against him and is still on the run.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) reveals that he is no longer a shareholder and director at Whitefield Law Corporation.

However, he is a director and shareholder at Charles Yeo Law Practice.

According to Acra, Saha used to be a director and shareholder at Charles Yeo Law Practice, holding these positions until 2020.

Saha was handed five charges on Tuesday including two counts of cheating.

Saha is accused of cheating Great Eastern Life Assurance Co between July 29 and Nov 30, 2020, by using Yeo’s name to negotiate for the workplace injury claim of a foreign worker called Manbir Singh.

After that, Great Eastern Life Assurance Co allegedly released the worker’s settlement sum of $35,000 to Whitefield Law Corporation.

Saha is accused of cheating China Taiping Insurance (Singapore) also by using Yeo’s name between Jan 5 and Feb 22, 2021.

This time, the insurer released a settlement sum of nearly $42,000 over the workplace injury claim of one Sikder Md Shalim.