MAS issues prohibition orders against former Prudential representative for cheating offences

SINGAPORE – The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued on Wednesday five-year prohibition orders against a former representative of Prudential Assurance Company Singapore for cheating offences.

Between July 2019 and November 2020, Huang Mengting edited and submitted 11 false invoices to Prudential to facilitate her clients’ accident injury claims, and deceived Prudential into making a payout of $3,287.82 to her clients.

On Sept 26, 2022, Huang was convicted of four counts of cheating, with seven other cheating charges taken into consideration for the purpose of sentencing. She was sentenced to six weeks’ jail.

MAS noted in its statement on Wednesday that Huang’s offences gave it reason to believe that she will not perform financial advisory services honestly.

The prohibition orders, effective from Wednesday, prohibit her from providing any financial advisory services, and from taking part in the management, acting as a director, or becoming a substantial shareholder, of any financial advisory firm, under the Financial Advisers Act.

She is also prohibited from carrying on business as, and from taking part in the management of, any insurance intermediary under the Insurance Act, said MAS.