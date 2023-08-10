Man charged with theft of Pokemon cards worth nearly $600

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly stole Pokemon cards worth nearly $600 in total was charged on Tuesday with three counts of theft, among other offences.

Pokemon cards are used in a collectible card game based on the popular animated series and franchise.

Fong Jia Wei, 22, allegedly went to a shop at Paya Lebar Square shopping mall on May 2 to steal a box of Pokemon cards worth $212.40.

Two days later, he allegedly stole a box of Pokemon cards valued at $110.60 from a convenience store in Paya Lebar Road.

On May 8, he went to another convenience store in Commonweath Avenue and allegedly stole a box of Pokemon cards worth $270.

Fong is said to have returned to Paya Lebar Square the next day and was caught after the police were notified.

According to court documents, he was found with several packets of Pokemon cards, believed to be stolen items.

In an earlier statement, the police said that 500 of such cards were seized as case exhibits.

Fong is expected to plead guilty in September.

For each count of theft, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.