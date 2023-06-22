Man broke into NTU dorm rooms where women slept; offender had committed similar offence in 2016

SINGAPORE - A man who sneaked into a dormitory at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in the dead of the night and tried to force his way into bedrooms to look at female residents has been sentenced to 14 months’ jail.

Muhammad Shahrin Mohd Shah, 37, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges of housebreaking.

He was also fined $2,800 and disqualified from driving for 24 months after admitting to drink driving and speeding in an unrelated offence.

Shahrin had 10 housebreaking charges and one for obstructing the course of justice taken into consideration during his sentencing.

The deliveryman has a previous conviction for tresspassing an NTU residents’ hall, where he performed a lewd act in front of a student in 2016.

He was jailed for two years and eight months and ordered to be given three strokes of the cane on Jan 24, 2018, for the offence, as well as a charge of aggravated molestation that he faced.

Deputy public prosecutor Tan Jing Min on Wednesday asked the court to sentence him to at least nine to 13 months’ jail for the housebreaking offences, saying Shahrin was clearly undeterred by his previous sentence.

“His modus operandi remains strikingly similar – he poses a safety hazard to students who live in dormitories. An uplift from the previously imposed sentence for his antecedent is thereby warranted,” she said.

The prosecutor said Shahrin used his company vehicle to get to the hall at NTU at around 3.30am on Sept 9, 2022.

While he was parked there, the DPP said he drank two cans of beer and became dizzy and high.

He then headed towards the hall and loitered along the common corridors, before he attempted to open the doors to the rooms at level 2.

Shahrin later admitted that he knew that the dormitories at level 2 were meant for female students because he had targeted the same hall in 2016.

DPP Tan said the offender wanted to look at the female students.

He tried to conceal his identity. Shahrin was captured on the hall’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) system wearing a hooded jacket, long pants and mask.

He also used a cloth over his hand to turn the door handles to avoid direct contact.