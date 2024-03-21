Man accused of sexually abusing daughter over 7 years acquitted of all 13 charges

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old man accused of grooming and sexually abusing his daughter, from when she was five or six years old until she was 12, was acquitted of all 13 charges by a High Court judge on March 21.

Justice Valerie Thean found parts of the man’s testimony strange, but said his credibility as a witness was not relevant if the prosecution fails to meet its burden of proving the offences beyond a reasonable doubt.

The man faced one count of aggravated statutory rape, 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault by penetration, one count of committing an indecent act with a child, and one count of exhibiting an obscene object to a young person.

The alleged acts were purportedly committed between 2012 and 2019 at various locations including the family home, the man’s office, and a carpark near the family home.

He contended that none of the incidents happened, and fought the charges in a trial that began on Nov 8, 2022.

The girl is now 16 and estranged from her family. She and her father cannot be named owing to a gag order.

An important piece of evidence considered by the judge surrounded the sex toys that the girl alleged her father had used on her.

Justice Thean found that the girl’s evidence did not reconcile with the dates the prosecution said the toys were purchased.

The man had also denied using the toys on his daughter. He said he ordered one to surprise his wife on their anniversary, and a second one came along with it for free.

Justice Thean said the man’s testimony regarding the sex toys was “rather strange”, as he had admitted that his wife did not enjoy using such toys, had placed his order just two days before the anniversary, and ultimately did not use the toys with his wife.

However, the judge said: “Acquittal is required even where the accused person’s testimony contains discrepancies, so long as there remain significant inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case that generate a reasonable doubt.”

Prosecutors had also argued that the man did not suggest any possible motive as to why his daughter would want to frame him.

But Justice Thean said the absence of a proved motive was, in itself, insufficient to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.