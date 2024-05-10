Woman upset after Ken Lim allegedly asked her sex-related question, ‘dissed’ her songwriting

SINGAPORE – One of the women who accused former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim of insulting her modesty had testified that they met on July 25, 2012, during which he “dissed” her songwriting and allegedly asked her a sex-related question.

Even though she had given her testimony earlier this week in proceedings that were not open to the public, excerpts of what she had told the court emerged when defence lawyer Paul Loy grilled her husband, who took the stand on May 10.

The husband told the court that the woman, who is identified in court documents as V5, was upset when she later told him during a phone call about a sex-related question Lim had allegedly asked her during the meeting.

Lim, 60, is now on trial after he allegedly insulted her modesty.

Earlier this week, V5 testified Lim had also said that she did not have what it took to be a singer. He was the executive director of record label Hype Records at the time.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong said that the woman, who is now a singer-songwriter based overseas, had gone to Lim for advice on a musical career.

V5 had testified that she found the criticisms upsetting and later spoke to her boyfriend on the evening of July 25, 2012, after the meeting.

The man, who is now her husband, told the court on May 10 that she was upset during the phone call.

He also testified that according to V5, Lim had asked her: “What if I have sex with you right now?”

The husband said: “She was upset after what happened and the question she was asked. The experience was distressing to her.”

V5, who was 26 at the time of the alleged offence, cannot be named due to a gag order. Details about her husband also cannot be disclosed to protect her identity.

A team from Wong Partnership led by Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng is representing Lim during the trial.