‘I owe it to the other girls’: One of Ken Lim’s alleged victims comes forward after 11 years

SINGAPORE – It was in a record label office in 2012 that former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim allegedly asked a singer-songwriter if she was a virgin, and what would happen if he had sex with her right then.

Unaware that this was a crime, the woman kept silent for more than a decade.

But, after she was made aware that Lim had been charged over similar offences, she decided to come forward and report the matter to the police.

On May 6, the singer-songwriter took the stand in a trial against Lim.

Lim, who is facing six counts of insulting a woman’s modesty and one count of molestation, is expected to undergo five different trials, each involving one of his five alleged victims.

There is a gag order in place to protect the victims’ identities.

In her opening statement on May 6, Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong said the victim who took the stand that day had met Lim twice in his office in 2012 after being introduced by a mutual contact.

Lim was the executive director of record label Hype Records at that time.

DPP Wong said the victim had already released her first music album by the time she met Lim, and she had gone to him for music career advice.

Thirteen days after the second meeting, the prosecutor said, Lim asked the victim how she was doing and if she was still traumatised.

“We will show that he was referring to his last meeting with the victim where he had uttered the words ‘are you a virgin’ and ‘what if I have sex with you right now’ in the office carpark,” said DPP Wong.

She added that the victim had told her then boyfriend and present husband, as well as her father and sister, what Lim had said to her after the meeting.