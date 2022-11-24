Jail for man who used forged qualifications to land jobs for more than 10 years

SINGAPORE - A man who forged university degrees was able to get hired in many finance positions, getting away with his sham for more than a decade.

Since 2009, Yeoh Keng Swee, 55, forged degrees, certificates and transcripts, which he then used to get hired by 11 companies.

He held finance and audit positions in nine of these companies, including one where he was the company’s chief financial officer.

But his long paper trail of forged qualifications was uncovered when Nanyang Technological University (NTU) filed a police report against him in January 2021.

The report said the school had received a request for degree verification, and that the degree submitted by Yeoh was forged.

On Thursday, Yeoh was jailed for 15 months after pleading guilty to three counts of forgery for the purposes of cheating.

Another 10 similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

In July 2019, Yeoh forged the following documents:

A Bachelor of Accountancy degree certificate from NTU;

A Bachelor of Accountancy with Honours degree certificate from NTU;

An official transcript from NTU;

A Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education (Ordinary Level) from the Ministry of Education;

A Master of Science in Business Administration degree certificate from Andrews University;

An academic transcript from Andrews University;

A certificate stating that he was a Certified Practising Accountant from the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants; and

A Certificate of Membership as a Chartered Accountant of Singapore from the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants

He used these documents to apply to be the chief financial officer of Boon Chang Structure, and started work in September 2019.

But his work performance was poor and drew many complaints.

He resigned in December 2019, claiming his eyesight was failing, but was paid wages of about $14,000 in total.

In January 2020, he forged the same documents he used for his Boon Chang job application, and applied for the finance director post at Gain City Best-Electric.

He started work in February 2020, but was terminated in July 2020 after failing the performance criteria.

He was paid about $51,000 in total.