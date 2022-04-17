Fake cert sites abound as US hunts fraudsters

(BLOOMBERG) - For anyone in the United States who wants a fake pay stub or doctored tax return, an easy source is just a click away. A website called banknovelties.com claims it can provide "fake bank statements" as well as "fake pay stubs", "fake utility bills" and "fake US tax returns".

They are readily available for as low as US$50 (S$68) each.

It may seem like a joke.

But as the government pursues billions of dollars in tax fraud, a common thread has emerged: The people who stole taxpayer money did it using bogus documents.

And those are easily obtained on websites that are fully functional across the Internet. "Sites like this are designed to create documents that evade automated fraud detection tools, and even human underwriters," said Mr Jesse Carlson, general counsel of commercial-finance lender Kapitus.

The US Justice Department is throwing more resources into identifying and prosecuting these fraudsters, with the Secret Service estimating that more than US$100 billion has been stolen from a range of programmes under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

The online site promotes a range of paperwork, some touted merely as "educational financial novelties". It offers authentic-looking documents from scores of lenders to create bank statements that look like they originated from giants like Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Buyers can also get utility bills, frequently used for address verification, that look like they are from the likes of genuine companies. The website even has a separate list of British, European and Australasian banks.

The company claims to have offices in New York and London, but it doesn't provide a physical address or phone number. All correspondence is via e-mail, and payment is accepted in Bitcoin only. Banknovelties.com's IP address is listed as the Netherlands, and the sometimes stilted wording on the website suggests the people behind the business might not be native English speakers.

The company didn't respond to e-mail requests for comment and for further information about its business practices. It offers a "get in touch" button on its site for prospective partners next to a signature with a familiar name: Richard Nixon. And yes, the signature looks remarkably similar to that of former US president Nixon, who died in 1994.

In a test, Mr B.J. Moravek, a former Secret Service agent and bank examiner, sent an inquiry to the site asking whether it could provide a handful of "novelties" in the form of fake IRS documents. The response came back within hours: "Dear Customer: We can do all those novelties at a total of US$500 as a standard order (3 business days completion) or US$650 for 24 hours delivery. If you agree to proceed then send us all exact data to insert and we will send you payment instructions to proceed."