Jail for man who cheated BCA and gave over $207k in bribes to 2 people to clinch SIA project

SINGAPORE – A man who wanted to secure a project with Singapore Airlines (SIA) gave over $207,000 in bribes to a freelance interior designer and an SIA employee.

Joseph Ang Kok Leng, who was a manager at interior design firm LIN ID Group and construction company LIN Builders, handed the money to the two men, who were in cahoots, in six separate payments between June and October 2019.

Separately, he also worked with two other people to cheat the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) in 2020. He was part of a plan to submit false documents to BCA in a move that would allow LIN Builders to bid for projects of higher value.

On Feb 29, Ang, 52, was sentenced to six months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of graft and cheating.

The freelance designer and the former SIA employee involved in the graft case were dealt with in court earlier.

In September 2023, freelance designer Rex Zhang Jiahao, then 38, was sentenced to eight months’ jail.

Two months later, Lionel Low Jun Jie, then 36, who was an assistant manager of properties (development) at SIA at the time of the offence, was sentenced to 10 months’ jail. He is no longer working for the airline.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that Zhang and Low had known each other through reservist duties.

At the time of the offence, Low managed ad-hoc renovation projects for SIA, and his duties included conducting quotation or tender exercises.

After receiving quotations or tenders from applicants, he would shortlist contractors for interviews and make recommendations for one to be awarded the project.

Some time from late 2018 to early 2019, SIA conducted a tender for the construction of a two-storey pre-fabricated building with 24 classrooms at its training centre.

In 2018, Low asked Zhang to recommend building contractors for the project.

The two men then agreed for Zhang to find a contractor from whom they could ask for “commissions”.

In late 2018, Ang received a call from Zhang who asked if he was interested in the project with SIA.

Deputy public prosecutors R. Arvindren and Goh Qi Shuen stated in court documents: “Rex assured Joseph that if he was interested, he could help Joseph qualify for the project by speaking to his contact in SIA, referring to Lionel.”

Ang agreed to be part of the plan.

Low then shared with Zhang that the project had a budget of $2.5 million, as well as other information linked to it, including the expected timelines.

In turn, Zhang disclosed the information to Ang.

The project was later awarded to LIN ID for around $2.17 million. The company was also awarded a separate contract to supply furniture linked to it.

Together, they represented the largest project LIN ID had obtained and completed as at April 2021.

Ang then instructed LIN ID’s employees to prepare the payments to Low and Zhang totalling more than $207,000, which was paid out through six cheques.

In the separate case Ang pleaded guilty to, he worked with two other people linked to LIN Builders to cheat BCA in 2020.

Felicia Low Mun Xin, 35, who was its chief accountant at the time, and Mohamed Barak Lathif, 51, then its freelance consultant, were each sentenced to four weeks’ jail in 2023.

In 2020, Barak prepared false documents for LIN Builders’ application to BCA to obtain a C1 financial grading, which would allow it to tender for public sector projects worth up to $4 million.

Low and Ang were also part of the plan.

To obtain a C1 grading, the total value of a company’s projects in the past three years should be at least $3 million. LIN Builders’ earlier application in 2019 was rejected as it did not satisfy this requirement.

Due to the false documents, BCA approved LIN Builders’ application for a C1 financial grading in August 2020.

On Feb 29, Ang’s bail was set at $15,000 and he is expected to surrender himself at the State Courts on March 28 to begin serving his sentence.