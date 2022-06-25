Grandfather, 84, and granddaughter, 14, found dead in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old girl and her grandfather, 84, were found dead at two locations in Bukit Batok on Thursday evening (June 23), said the police on Saturday (June 25).

The girl was found lying motionless at the foot of a housing block in Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The police said they were alerted at 5.50pm on Thursday and no foul play was suspected.

Moments later, at 5.55pm, the police were alerted to another case of unnatural death at a flat in Bukit Batok Street 31.

It is about 2km away from where the teenager was found.

A man, 84, was found lying motionless with chest wounds, said the police.

Paramedics pronounced him dead there.

The police said in a statement: "The female teenager is the granddaughter of the 84-year-old man and both resided in the same unit.

"The police are investigating if the two cases are linked."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for help at Block 115 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 at 5.55pm and Block 363 Bukit Batok Street 31 at 6pm on Thursday.

A resident at Block 363 told Lianhe Zaobao newspaper the girl was a Secondary 2 student who lived with her parents and grandfather.

Neighbours said the man had an operation on his leg earlier and walked with the aid of crutches, Zaobao reported.

Police investigations into both cases are ongoing.