45-year-old man arrested for allegedly slashing 21-year-old man in Geylang coffee shop

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly slashing a 21-year-old man in a coffee shop near Lorong 18 Geylang, said the police on Thursday (June 2).

The victim suffered cuts on his neck and head, and was conscious when taken to hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the incident on Wednesday at around 4.40pm.

When they arrived, the attacker had already fled, leaving the victim at the coffee shop.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from surveillance cameras, police officers were able to establish the identity of the assailant. They traced him to a flat in Hougang Avenue 5 where he was arrested within three hours of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing and the attacker is expected to be charged in court on Friday with voluntarily causing harm by a dangerous weapon.

According to eyewitnesses interviewed by Shin Min Daily News, the victim was sitting in a corner of the coffee shop having coffee and speaking to his friends when the attack happened.

The assailant is said to have entered the coffee shop from a back alley, quietly went up to the victim and slashed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

If found guilty, the man can be jailed for a maximum of seven years, fined, caned, or both.

The police said: "The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law."