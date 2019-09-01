Geylang stabbing case: Trio arrested within 28 hours of report

SINGAPORE - From a suspect driving his car against the flow of traffic to evade arrest, to the range of drugs seized, police on Sunday (Sept 1) gave an account of the arrests of three male suspects allegedly involved in a stabbing incident early last Friday morning in Geylang.

The arrests were made less than 28 hours after two men, aged 24 and 26, were stabbed during a petty dispute in Geylang Lorong 39. Police were alerted to the incident at 1.25am.

One of the suspects, a 53-year-old man known to the police and wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), was identified within an hour of the incident using images from police cameras.

A first attempt to arrest him was made last Friday afternoon in Jalan Sultan, but when police officers approached him, the suspect evaded capture by driving his car against the flow of traffic.

But police tracked him down to a hotel room along Jalan Sultan and arrested him at 12.30am on Saturday.

The investigation team found 5g of Ice and five Ecstasy tablets in the room, as well as two other men aged 25 and 20 who were arrested for drug-related offences.

Th 53-year-old was arrested for drug trafficking and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon with common intention.

A subsequent raid of his North Bridge Road hideout uncovered more drugs, as well as improvised drug utensils and two weighing scales.

The second suspect in the stabbing incident, aged 37, was arrested last Friday night in his car along a service road at East Coast Park. With him was a 32-year-old foreign woman, who was also arrested.

About 318g of Ice, 241 Ecstasy tablets, 109g of cannabis, 60 Erimin-5 tablets, 46g of ketamine, drug utensils, a weighing scale and $5,920 in cash were seized.

In total, the drugs seized by the investigation team are worth more than $67,000 in street value.

The last suspect in the stabbing incident, aged 20, was arrested early on Saturday morning at Block 43 Chai Chee Street for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons with common intention and consumption of controlled drugs.

He has been referred to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) within the Changi Prison complex.

The 53-year-old and 37-year-old suspects, as well as the 32-year-old woman, were charged in court on Saturday with drug trafficking. The remaining two suspects are currently out on bail.

"The arrests of these six individuals within 28 hours is a significant achievement. I thank the men and women from the Bedok Police Division and CNB who exemplify the courage and conviction of those who serve in the Home Team," said commander of Bedok Police Division Julius Lim.

He added that those who choose to engage in such "senseless violence" must understand that the police will never tolerate such activities and will always be relentless in their pursuit of justice.

Investigations against the suspects allegedly involved in the stabbing are ongoing.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, they could be jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.