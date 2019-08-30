2 taken to hospital after suspected stabbing incident in Geylang

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after a suspected stabbing incident in Geylang in the early hours of Friday morning (Aug 30).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it responded to a call for medical assistance along Geylang Lorong 39 at about 1.25am.

Two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Pictures of the aftermath of the scene show the pavement area in front of U Pub Disco night club cordoned off by the police, with officers conducting investigations.

Eight police vehicles were present near the cordoned area when The Straits Times went there at around 2am.

A few pieces of blood-stained tissue paper littered the pavement.

ST understands the two people taken to hospital suffered stab wounds and one person was seriously injured in the incident.