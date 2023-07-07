Four people arrested for allegedly stealing $2,420 worth of items from Orchard Road shops

The police managed to recover more than 20 items that were believed to be stolen. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Christie Chiu
Updated
31 min ago
Published
35 min ago

SINGAPORE – Three men and a woman were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing items worth $2,420 from shops in Orchard Road.

The police said they received two reports of shop theft in the area on July 6.

Officers from the Tanglin Police Division identified the four suspects, who are between 16 and 50 years of age, and arrested them a day later.

They also managed to recover more than 20 items that were believed to be stolen. Among them were clothes from Tommy Hilfiger, Garmin sports watches and leather bags.

The four suspects will be charged in court on July 8 with theft in dwelling with common intention. If found guilty, they can be jailed up to seven years and fined.

The police urged retailers to remain vigilant against shop thieves, and adopt preventive measures, including displaying posters or signs to caution would-be thieves and install CCTVs with recording systems at the entrance and exit of the store.

They also advised retailers to take other precautions, such as to ensure that staff have a good line of sight to product displays, deploy security personnel to patrol the premises in luminous vests, and display expensive items in locked showcases, or at prominent locations, such as cashier counters.

More On This Topic
Worker who helped minimart boss use CCTV cameras allegedly caught stealing by same security system
Man charged over alleged involvement in case linked to stolen luxury watches worth about $1.6m

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top