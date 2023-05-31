Worker who helped set up security system in minimart store allegedly caught stealing by same cameras

SINGAPORE - The owner of a chain of 10 minimart stores in Singapore, who had security cameras installed to prevent shop theft, instead caught two employees allegedly pocketing money from customers.

One of the staffers was actually involved in setting up the security system for the store, and had even helped to detect shoplifting cases, said Mr Daniel Tan.

Police confirmed that reports were lodged. A 52-year-old woman was arrested for suspected theft as a servant, while another 46-year-old woman is assisting with investigations into a case of criminal breach of trust.

Mr Tan, 43, said he was conducting a routine check when he saw in a recording one worker at the Angel Supermart at Block 631, Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, collecting money from customers without placing it into the cash register.

The employee, who had been working at the store for a month, was apprehended on May 25.

While going through security footage for evidence, he discovered that another staff member, who had been working at the same store since 2017, had also been stealing from the cash register.

Mr Tan, 43, said that the employee did not record some transactions in the store’s payment system, despite collecting money from customers.

As she was aware of the security cameras, the employee purportedly reprinted receipts from other transactions and handed them over to customers. She was detained on May 28.

“It was such good sleight of hand,” said Mr Tan, adding that the security cameras were also installed to offer his workers some protection from customers, who might try to bully them, and for training purposes.

“I’m still reeling from the shock, the betrayal by someone I trusted for six years,” he said.

Mr Tan said that the younger woman had been close with him and the other workers at the store, including the store manager.

“We celebrated birthdays, weddings together. She was one of the three or four people that we felt were the pillars of the shop, that will help maintain things.

“That’s why we never checked her, because as far as we were concerned, she was trustworthy,” he said.

Mr Tan said that the incidents had upset his investors, and sparked arguments between him and his wife.

“She told me I’m always too lenient with the staff. Every now and then, she still snaps at me, and I’m like, hey I know you’re angry but I’m the victim here,” he added.