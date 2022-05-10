Fire breaks out in Telok Blangah industrial unit where workers were roasting coffee beans

SINGAPORE - Fire engulfed an industrial unit in Depot Lane, in Telok Blangah, after a large coffee roaster suddenly burst into flames while workers were using it.

The incident on Tuesday (May 10) saw the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deploy two water jets as protective curtains to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent units.

About 20 people from neighbouring units at Block 4007 evacuated their premises before the firefighters arrived at 10.15am.

The fire broke out at the two-storey unit occupied by Chip Hup Coffee Trading Co.

Business listings show that the company, which was established in 1979, is a wholesaler of coffee, tea and cocoa.

An employee, Mr Lim Tiong Boon, 62, told The Straits Times that an industrial coffee roaster caught fire while workers were cooling coffee beans they had earlier roasted.

Mr Lim said that after the workers finished roasting the beans, they made sure to put out the heat.

While they were in the midst of cooling the beans, the roaster suddenly burst into flames at around 10am.

They tried to put out the fire but it was too huge, and it soon engulfed the unit.

The workers evacuated the workshop as soon as they could but some of them left their personal belongings behind in the rush.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Mr Lim said: "It was the first huge fire in our workshop, and we were helpless. We didn't even have time to take all our belongings with us, and our boss told us to prioritise our safety.

"Everything is burned... our workshop, three machines, the wok to cool the coffee beans, and more than 10 sacks of coffee beans."