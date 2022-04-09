Fire in Midpoint Orchard mall put out by SCDF, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at the Midpoint Orchard mall in Orchard Road on Friday night (April 8).

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the SCDF was alerted to a fire at 220 Orchard Road at about 10.45pm.

SCDF firefighters conducted forced entry into a ground floor retail unit in the mall, and extinguished the fire using a water jet.

The fire involved the contents of the retail unit, said SCDF.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

An eyewitness told The Straits Times that she saw two fire engines parked outside the strata-titled mall, and that the area smelled of smoke.

The mall has seen a handful of fire incidents in the past.

Last June, a fire broke out in the early morning involving an electrical distribution box.

In 2016, a fire broke out at a beauty salon on the third floor.

SCDF said the fire involved a stack of dry towels that had been left in a sauna room.

The blaze triggered the mall's sprinkler system and 10 employees of the beauty salon were evacuated.