Duo jailed for abducting victim who was then assaulted, shoved out of vehicle

SINGAPORE - Four men ganged up on their victim, forcing the crying teenager into a van where he was assaulted until he suffered multiple injuries.

When the van later pulled up at Labrador Park, three of them continued to rain blows on Harry Hilmie Harrahap Hassan, 19, before finally abandoning him and leaving the scene.

Harry managed to stagger into a taxi that took him to his girlfriend's block where he received medical attention.

On Friday (July 15), Abdul Ridha Mohamed Hashim, 42,was jailed for eight months after he pleaded guilty to an abduction charge.

Another abductor, Nurasraf Abdul Manaf, 27, admitted to a similar charge and was ordered to spend seven months and three weeks behind bars.

Their two accomplices - Mohamed Shahmir Noor Mohamed Noor, 20 and Khairul Anwar Zakaria, 38 - were dealt with in court earlier.

Before his abduction, Harry assaulted Shahmir in Redhill on Feb 17 last year, causing multiple facial bruises.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to offences including voluntarily causing hurt to Shahmir.

Harry was then ordered to undergo reformative training. Offenders given it will be detained in a centre to undergo a regimen that can include counselling and foot drills.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Deborah Lee said that Abdul Ridha was close to Shahmir and treated the younger man as his godson.

In March last year, Abdul Ridha's female friend told him that her daughter was in a relationship with Harry.

Harry had been sleeping at a staircase landing outside the woman's Clementi flat at the time but court documents did not disclose why he did so.

The mother had sought Abdul Ridha's help to chase Harry away. Abdul Ridha also knew that Harry had earlier assaulted Shahmir.

At around 9pm on March 19 last year, the four men went to the woman's block of flats to look for Harry.