Youth gets probation for being part of group that abducted man

SINGAPORE - A deliveryman ganged up with three alleged accomplices to abduct a former schoolmate who had assaulted him in February last year.

According to court documents, the four men worked together last March to force Harry Hilmie Harrahap Hassan into a van in Clementi.

The deliveryman, Mohamed Shahmir Noor Mohamed Noor, then assaulted Harry as the vehicle made its way to Labrador Park.

When they reached their destination, Shahmir shoved Harry out of the van and continued assaulting him.

Two of Shahmir's alleged accomplices are also said to have joined in the attack.

The van drove away soon after, leaving an injured Harry behind.

Shahmir, 20, was on Wednesday (Feb 23) sentenced to 18 months' probation after he pleaded guilty last December to one count of abduction.

As part of his probation, he has to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am every day and perform 60 hours of community service. His parents are also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The cases involving his alleged accomplices - Nurasraf Abdul Manaf, 27, Khairul Anwar Zakaria, 37 and Abdul Ridha Mohamed Hashim, 41 - are still pending.

For offences including assaulting Shahmir last year, Harry, 20, was ordered earlier this month to undergo reformative training for at least a year.

This means he is now detained in a reformative training centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills as well as counselling. All five men are Singaporeans.

The offenders' troubles started on Feb 17 last year when Harry became unhappy with Shahmir and assaulted him in Redhill, causing facial bruises.

Harry committed the offence as he believed that his former schoolmate had failed to meet him earlier that month.

In March last year, Abdul Ridha, who saw Shahmir as his godson, found out that the daughter of one of his female friends was dating Harry.

At the time, Harry had been sleeping at a staircase landing outside the older woman's Clementi flat. Court documents did not state why he was not sleeping in his home.