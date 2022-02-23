Youth gets probation for being part of group that abducted man

SINGAPORE - A deliveryman ganged up with three alleged accomplices to abduct a former schoolmate who had assaulted him in February last year.
According to court documents, the four men worked together last March to force Harry Hilmie Harrahap Hassan into a van in Clementi.
The deliveryman, Mohamed Shahmir Noor Mohamed Noor, then assaulted Harry as the vehicle made its way to Labrador Park.
When they reached their destination, Shahmir shoved Harry out of the van and continued assaulting him.
Two of Shahmir's alleged accomplices are also said to have joined in the attack.
The van drove away soon after, leaving an injured Harry behind.
Shahmir, 20, was on Wednesday (Feb 23) sentenced to 18 months' probation after he pleaded guilty last December to one count of abduction.
As part of his probation, he has to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am every day and perform 60 hours of community service. His parents are also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.
The cases involving his alleged accomplices - Nurasraf Abdul Manaf, 27, Khairul Anwar Zakaria, 37 and Abdul Ridha Mohamed Hashim, 41 - are still pending.
For offences including assaulting Shahmir last year, Harry, 20, was ordered earlier this month to undergo reformative training for at least a year.
This means he is now detained in a reformative training centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills as well as counselling. All five men are Singaporeans.
The offenders' troubles started on Feb 17 last year when Harry became unhappy with Shahmir and assaulted him in Redhill, causing facial bruises.
Harry committed the offence as he believed that his former schoolmate had failed to meet him earlier that month.
In March last year, Abdul Ridha, who saw Shahmir as his godson, found out that the daughter of one of his female friends was dating Harry.
At the time, Harry had been sleeping at a staircase landing outside the older woman's Clementi flat. Court documents did not state why he was not sleeping in his home.
The mother had sought Abdul Ridha's help to chase Harry away as she felt that Harry was a bad influence on her daughter.
Abdul Ridha was also aware that Harry had earlier assaulted Shahmir.
On March 19 last year, the men went to the mother's block of flats to look for Harry.
The court heard that Khairul, Abdul Ridha and Nurasraf then walked towards her home while Shahmir stayed behind in a van.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Norine Tan said: "Abdul Ridha approached Harry on the second floor of the block and asked him to take his belongings with him. He wrapped his arm around Harry's shoulder and asked Harry to follow him to the ground floor as he wanted to talk to Harry.
"Harry felt that he was dragged to the ground floor by Abdul Ridha and was not able to free himself from Abdul Ridha's grip on his shoulder."
The DPP added that when they reached the ground floor, Khairul punched Harry.
Shahmir later joined in the attack and, according to an eyewitness, Harry was crying as he was taken into the van which drove away soon after. Another eyewitness also alerted the police.
Shahmir pushed Harry out of the vehicle when they reached Labrador Park.
The court heard that Shahmir, Nurasraf and Khairul then assaulted him before fleeing the scene in the van.
With the help of a passer-by, Harry managed to make his way to the main road before taking a taxi to Clementi to look for his girlfriend. Paramedics later attended to him near his girlfriend's home.
He was found to be suffering from injuries, including abrasions and bruises on his head.