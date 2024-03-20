Disbarred lawyer deceived man into giving $13,400 for ‘legal services’

SINGAPORE – A construction firm director handed a former lawyer $13,400 for legal services, not realising that the man had been disbarred from practising.

Leong Wai Nam, 56, who was struck off the rolls in 2011, received the money after telling the 59-year-old director he would help him in a civil suit against another firm, identified as Hao Tai Construction.

The prosecution said that Leong would communicate with the victim through WhatsApp, and claim that he was doing “legal work”, such as preparing affidavits against Hao Tai Construction.

Leong also claimed at one point to being “with the judge now”, implying to the victim that he was purportedly in court acting on the older man’s behalf.

Leong eventually admitted to the victim that he was not a practising lawyer and the latter alerted the police in June 2018.

Leong, who has made no restitution, pleaded guilty to a cheating charge on March 19.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong said that the victim had earlier intended to sue Hao Tai Construction over an alleged breach of contract. Court documents did not disclose details about this civil case.

One of the victim’s friends introduced Leong to him and the two men met in August 2016.

Leong then told the victim he was working for a firm called Equitasasia and provided a company e-mail in his name.

Over several occasions between Aug 12, 2016 and Jan 17, 2017, Leong duped the victim in paying $13,400 in total for “legal services”, including drafting letters of demand.

Initially, Leong would meet the older man and explain the legal process to him. But as time passed, he met the victim less frequently, citing reasons including claiming to feel unwell at the time.

Meanwhile, Leong engaged law firm DG Law to make a claim against Hao Tai Construction.

According to court documents, DG Law was under the impression that Leong was referring the victim to it for the claim, and proceeded to draft the appropriate writs.

As Hao Tai Construction did not make an appearance in court later, a default judgment of $45,000 was awarded to the victim’s company.

Leong, who was aware of this outcome, failed to enforce this default judgement. Instead, he told DG Law and the victim that Hao Tai Construction would be paying the sum in instalments. This was false, as he had never contacted anyone at Hao Tai Construction.