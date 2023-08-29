Lim Tean seeks trial adjournment after discharging lawyer, says he’s busy with presidential campaign

SINGAPORE - Lawyer Lim Tean, who is accused of offences including acting as an advocate or solicitor even though he was not authorised to do so at the time, discharged his defence counsel on Tuesday, which was supposed to be the first day of his trial.

Lim, 58, who is also an opposition politician, told the court that he intended to engage a new lawyer, and asked for the trial to be adjourned to a later date.

He told Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun that lawyer Sankar Saminathan had represented him throughout the proceedings.

Lim added that he decided to discharge Mr Sankar as they had fundamental disagreements on how to handle his defence.

Lim, who is the founder of Peoples Voice party, is claiming trial to three charges under the Legal Profession Act.

A search on the Ministry of Law website reveals he is currently the sole proprietor of Carson Law Chambers.

Lim is accused of acting as an advocate or solicitor on multiple occasions between April and June 2021, even though he was not authorised to do so.

Among other things, he attended a court hearing on April 19, 2021, as legal representative of Mr Xu Yuanchen – better known as Terry Xu, the then editor of sociopolitical website The Online Citizen – in a case involving Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Every solicitor who wishes to act in the capacity of an advocate and solicitor must apply for a practising certificate, according to the Singapore Courts website.

“For every practice year, every solicitor must apply for a practising certificate before acting in the capacity of an advocate and solicitor. The term ‘practice year’ means the period from April 1 in any calendar year to March 31 in the next calendar year,” the website states.

Lim is also accused of other offences, including harassment and criminal breach of trust. These will be dealt with at a later date.

On Tuesday, he told Judge Ong that the prosecution’s bundle of documents was served to him only last week, adding that he did not know the reason for such delay.

Lim said: “It is a thick bundle, and I will need time to engage a new counsel to go through the material, and certain other applications may have to be made.”

Without revealing any names, he told the court that he had been very involved in campaigning for one of the presidential contenders and hardly had any time to prepare for the trial.