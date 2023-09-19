Deputy director of nursing at hospital fined over traffic accident that left cyclist with fractures

SINGAPORE – A deputy director of nursing at Woodlands Health (WH) hospital failed to keep a proper lookout while driving a car, resulting in a collision with an elderly cyclist who suffered injuries including a fractured right ankle.

Peh Sue Cheng, 55, was fined $3,500 on Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to another person while driving without due care and attention.

She was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for five years.

Peh had failed to keep a proper lookout while driving a car along a service road near Block 649A, Woodlands Ring Road, towards a nearby non-signalised T-junction at around 1pm on Nov 1, 2022.

This resulted in a collision with Ms Ho Tee Kim, 75, who was cycling from a pedestrian footpath into the opening of a service road.

Ms Ho was rushed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she was found with injuries including a fractured right ankle.

She was warded for almost a month and was later given more than 100 days of hospitalisation leave.

The authorities have since given Ms Ho a warning over her role in the collision.

On Tuesday, WH’s spokesperson told The Straits Times that the facility will not comment on the case as it was a personal matter.

For causing grievous hurt to another person while driving without due care and attention, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.