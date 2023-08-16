New Ubin Group co-founder allegedly beat red light while driving, causing cyclist’s death

SINGAPORE - Co-founder of food and beverage firm New Ubin Group Pang Seng Meng allegedly beat a red light while driving a car in March 2022 and hit a cyclist who died following the accident.

Pang, 67, appeared in a district court on Wednesday, accused of causing Mr Chit Oo Maung’s death by driving in a dangerous manner.

Pang is also a director at multiple firms including New Ubin Capital Partners, New Ubin Seafood Holdings and New Ubin Seafood Retail.

According to court documents, he was driving a car in Bukit Batok when he allegedly failed to conform to a red light at a signalised cross junction between Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 around 9.15am on March 2, 2022.

The car is said to have collided with the 41-year-old Myanmar national who was then cycling across a pedestrian crossing.

Pang’s pre-trial conference will be held on Oct 13.

For causing another person’s death while driving in a dangerous manner, a first-time offender can be jailed for between two and eight years.

A repeat offender can be jailed for between four and 15 years.