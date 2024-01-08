Selection criteria for senior counsel has been refined, no appointments for 2024: Chief Justice

SINGAPORE – The selection criteria for the appointment of senior counsel – an elite group of lawyers recognised for their advocacy skills, knowledge of the law, and professional standing – has been refined.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon made the surprise announcement on Jan 8 at a ceremony to mark the opening of the legal year, held at the Supreme Court auditorium.

Near the end of his speech, at the point where it was customary to name the lawyers who have been appointed senior counsel for the year, the Chief Justice announced there were no appointments for 2024.

He said the selection committee had refined the appointment criteria to ensure that the people appointed would compare favourably with international counterparts.

He added: “We will place greater emphasis on the applicants’ work that has tangibly contributed to the development of Singapore law, and on their contributions to the profession.”

He did not elaborate further.

Once a year, a selection committee comprising the Chief Justice, the Attorney-General and the judges of appeal evaluates applications and appoints those who are deserving of the distinction.

To date, 98 people have been appointed senior counsel since the scheme was started in 1997. No appointments were made in 2014.

The rest of Chief Justice Menon’s speech dealt with challenges facing the profession, including ethical and professional standards, legal education, and nurturing the next generation of lawyers.

He said a survey has shown that young lawyers want structured mentoring, better training and ethical formation, and more sustainable careers.

The Chief Justice said these issues had come up in the survey of young lawyers that was commissioned by a committee he set up in 2023 to study the rise in breaches of ethics and professional standards.

Two-thirds of survey respondents felt they could be better informed of the applicable professional standards, while only one in 10 said they had experienced a structured mentorship programme.

Chief Justice Menon said: “Law firms must recognise these changing expectations and strive to cultivate environments conducive to high professional standards and to retaining talent within the legal profession.”

He added that he has asked the committee – co-chaired by Justice Valerie Thean and Senior Counsel Jimmy Yim – to look more deeply into these issues and present its proposals in its final report.