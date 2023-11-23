Poll finds industry morale high, more lawyers would advise children to study law

Morale in the legal industry is high, with three in four lawyers upbeat about the prospects for their profession, even if most think that artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually take over up to 50 per cent of what they now do.
Some 75 per cent of 485 lawyers responding to a Statista poll rated their morale as between three and five on a scale of one to five, with five being very high and one being very low.
The question about industry morale was posed for the first time this year, in the survey devised and conducted by German research firm Statista in conjunction with The Straits Times for Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2024.
Some 44 per cent chose three on the scale, and 21 per cent chose four.
Perhaps reflecting the positive mood, more lawyers this time said they would advise their children to study law, reversing 2022’s poll result by a slim margin.
The “ayes” totalled 51.5 per cent in the responses from 493 lawyers in the survey conducted in June, with the remaining 48.5 per cent not in favour.
In 2022, 52 per cent said they would advise their children against taking up law, from a smaller number of 297 respondents.
Lawyers edging for their children to pursue law described the profession as noble, great and professionally satisfying. Others said it was well paying and opened doors to many job opportunities in life. A fourth-generation lawyer, with two of his children also lawyers, said: “It is rewarding and remains a way of helping others.”
The “nays” cited the stressful nature of the job, the high pressure, tendency for burnout, and non-commensurate pay for the long hours. One respondent remarked: “Law is a profession which takes time to perfect, but the world moves too quickly for perfected skills to remain relevant.”
Asked to give reasons for their high morale, lawyers pointed to the sound legal system and the promise of exciting work coming to Singapore, given a buoyant market and a more exciting workforce.
On the downside, one remarked that “no one is ever empathetic to a lawyer’s plight”, while another said his general practitioner had observed that many of his middle-aged patients are lawyers who seem very stressed despite their experience.
Reflecting the opposite viewpoints in the comments, one lawyer said the young people he mentored were excited about Singapore’s global positioning, while another said his younger colleagues were leaving the industry.
One respondent observed: “The morale within the industry is average, but not as dire as some reports make it out to be. The difference now compared with a few years ago is that younger lawyers are prepared to decide that practice is not for them earlier.”
Industry players linked the positive responses to changes in the workload, the greater use of technology to aid practice, and a shift in focus towards better work-life balance.
Ms Lee Shulin, managing director of Aslant Legal, a leading recruitment and executive search firm specialising in the legal industry, said: “Lawyers’ morale has been more positive this year because deal flow has slowed down significantly. And with a lower workload, there’s been a lower turnover rate because lawyers are generally happier at work.
“In fact, in 2023, we have observed the lowest attrition rate of law firm associates in the last five years. Workload is now picking up, and it remains to be seen if the positive morale will hold.”
She added: “Maybe the key lesson here is that overworked lawyers will be unhappy. The correlation is clear – lighter workload this year, better morale.”
Ms Lee also said there had been a notable shift in priorities, with firms focusing more on staff retention and the well-being of employees. Some even offer “free therapy, pizza and movie nights in the office, and even paid sabbaticals to their associates”.
Professor Simon Chesterman, dean of NUS College and senior director of artificial intelligence governance at AI Singapore, said one factor in the current relative optimism is that legal technology is starting to become more useful in the day-to-day practice of law. “There are tools available that can take away some of the drudgery of practice, as well as suggesting ways in which it will expand access to justice for many,” he said.
The survey found that some 76 per cent of 418 lawyers who responded estimated that artificial intelligence could perform between 11 per cent and 50 per cent of their tasks in the future.
“To be sure, there may be challenges ahead, with fewer ‘lawyers’ needed. But adjacent professions for those with legal skills are likely to grow. Law can be a frustrating profession, but also a richly fulfilling one,” added Prof Chesterman, who is also David Marshall Professor and vice-provost at the National University of Singapore (NUS).
CT Group managing director Abdul Malik said the poll findings suggest that the industry’s efforts to reduce attrition and boost morale may be bearing fruit.
He credited the efforts of late Law Society president Adrian Tan, who died in July, for his drive in addressing how the legal industry must lure young people back and reshape itself for the 21st century.
“Law firm leaders have also realised that they need to inspire the next generation not with just financial rewards or gimmicks, but with purpose and meaning,” said Mr Malik, whose group is a global consultancy working with law firms and their clients.
“I am also seeing improved (human resources) initiatives not just with the big international firms, but also with Singaporean-owned firms.
“And sometimes, listening helps. Lawyer posts on social media are now being taken seriously.”
Veteran lawyer Lisa Sam, who runs Lisa Sam & Company, said the knowledge and skills acquired through legal practice give lawyers a sense of their worth in today’s dynamic world.
“Lawyers analyse complex legal problems and find solutions through logical reasoning and critical thinking. Such transformative life skills nurture a strong sense of justice in lawyers to make a difference through practising law. This accounts for a large part of the legal industry’s high morale,” she said.