Poll finds industry morale high, more lawyers would advise children to study law

Morale in the legal industry is high, with three in four lawyers upbeat about the prospects for their profession, even if most think that artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually take over up to 50 per cent of what they now do.

Some 75 per cent of 485 lawyers responding to a Statista poll rated their morale as between three and five on a scale of one to five, with five being very high and one being very low.

The question about industry morale was posed for the first time this year, in the survey devised and conducted by German research firm Statista in conjunction with The Straits Times for Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2024.

Some 44 per cent chose three on the scale, and 21 per cent chose four.

Perhaps reflecting the positive mood, more lawyers this time said they would advise their children to study law, reversing 2022’s poll result by a slim margin.

The “ayes” totalled 51.5 per cent in the responses from 493 lawyers in the survey conducted in June, with the remaining 48.5 per cent not in favour.

In 2022, 52 per cent said they would advise their children against taking up law, from a smaller number of 297 respondents.

Lawyers edging for their children to pursue law described the profession as noble, great and professionally satisfying. Others said it was well paying and opened doors to many job opportunities in life. A fourth-generation lawyer, with two of his children also lawyers, said: “It is rewarding and remains a way of helping others.”

The “nays” cited the stressful nature of the job, the high pressure, tendency for burnout, and non-commensurate pay for the long hours. One respondent remarked: “Law is a profession which takes time to perfect, but the world moves too quickly for perfected skills to remain relevant.”

Asked to give reasons for their high morale, lawyers pointed to the sound legal system and the promise of exciting work coming to Singapore, given a buoyant market and a more exciting workforce.

On the downside, one remarked that “no one is ever empathetic to a lawyer’s plight”, while another said his general practitioner had observed that many of his middle-aged patients are lawyers who seem very stressed despite their experience.

Reflecting the opposite viewpoints in the comments, one lawyer said the young people he mentored were excited about Singapore’s global positioning, while another said his younger colleagues were leaving the industry.

One respondent observed: “The morale within the industry is average, but not as dire as some reports make it out to be. The difference now compared with a few years ago is that younger lawyers are prepared to decide that practice is not for them earlier.”