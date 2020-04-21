Boutique at Jewel Changi Airport has improved safety after mirror fell on little girl who later died: State Coroner

SINGAPORE - A Jewel Changi Airport boutique where an 18-month-old girl died after a free-standing mirror in the store fell on her last August has implemented measures to improve safety, said State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam.

In her findings into the death of Chinese national Lai Jiaxin, the state coroner added that besides removing all free-standing mirrors from its premises, Urban Revivo clothing store has also sanded down the edges of tables to reduce sharp corners and installed non-slip rubber strips at staircases in the store to prevent falls.

State Coroner Kamala, who found Jiaxin's death to be a "tragic misadventure", said that other mirrors in the store have been secured to the floor with screws and reinforced with glue to prevent them from falling over.

Clothes railings have also been re-arranged to lean against the walls to eliminate gaps and prevent children from playing around them.

The state coroner, in her findings uploaded online on Tuesday (April 21), also described other measures the store has since introduced.

"Staff (are) to be alert and look out for children roaming freely in the stores, and to highlight to parents immediately if they see children behaving inappropriately (or) left unattended... Staff are educated on how to look out for 'risky behaviour' in guests, and how to engage parents to look after their kids."

Jiaxin had arrived in Singapore from China on Aug 19 last year with seven other people, including her 29-year-old mother, 50-year-old maternal grandmother and six-year-old brother.

The other four were her mother's friend and the woman's family, which comprised her mother and her two children - a one-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy.

After spending time in Singapore, all eight went to Changi Airport four days later to catch their 3pm flight home.

While there, they went to Urban Revivo on the second storey of Jewel Changi Airport at around 12.30pm.

The two mothers later went to the fitting rooms, leaving the grandmothers to watch over the four children.

Jiaxin was standing in front of a free-standing glass mirror, that was almost 2m high and weighed nearly 170kg, when the two boys, who had been playing and running in the store, squeezed in behind it.

The state coroner said: "Suddenly, the mirror fell forward onto Jiaxin crushing her. She was extricated from beneath the mirror and conveyed to CGH (Changi General Hospital) in an unresponsive state."

She died of a head injury at 2.35pm that day.

In her findings, State Coroner Kamala said that Jiaxin's mother had earlier stated that she accepts that her daughter's death was the result of an accident and does not blame anyone for the tragedy.