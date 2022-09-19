Man who allegedly assaulted another man with penknife charged in court

SINGAPORE - He allegedly used a penknife to assault a man who was later found outside Golden Mile Complex in Beach Road with serious injuries to his chest and abdomen.

On Monday, Chia Chiew Boon, 50, was charged with one count of using a weapon to voluntarily cause grievous hurt to Mr Noel Yeo, 31.

Chia is accused of committing the offence at around 4am on Sunday.

The police said officers were conducting foot patrol in the area when they saw a commotion at a taxi stand.

Mr Yeo had wounds on his body and was conscious when an ambulance took him to hospital.

The police added: "Based on the description provided by the man and a witness, the officers spotted the 50-year-old man in the vicinity of the taxi stand and arrested him."

A penknife was seized.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were unknown to each other. Police investigations are ongoing."

Chia will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation and his case has been adjourned to Oct 3.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a weapon, an offender can be jailed for life or up to 15 years with a fine and caning.

Chia cannot be caned due to his age.