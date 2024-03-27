Apex court dismisses appeal by 36 death row inmates who filed challenge against new process

SINGAPORE - The highest court in Singapore on March 27 dismissed an appeal by 36 death row prisoners who had filed a constitutional challenge against two new provisions introduced by a law that aims to prevent abuse of the court processes.

The challenge relates to the Post-Appeal Applications in Capital Cases Act (Pacc Act), which introduces a new procedure for certain applications made by death row inmates after their avenues of appeal have been exhausted. These include the application to stay a judicial execution.

The law was passed by Parliament in 2022, but has not yet come into force.

In December 2023, a High Court judge struck out the inmates’ challenge on the grounds that they have no legal standing to bring the challenge.

This was because the provisions are not in operation and therefore did not affect the rights and interests of the 36 inmates, said the High Court.

The inmates then appealed against the High Court decision.

On March 27, the inmates appeared in a Zoom hearing before the Court of Appeal, which comprised Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Justices Steven Chong and Belinda Ang.

The prisoners included Iskandar Rahmat, who was convicted of the 2013 Kovan double murder, and Masoud Rahimi Mehrzad, who was convicted in 2015 of trafficking heroin.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice told the inmates that the Act was not in force and did not affect any applications they have filed.

Masoud said the inmates did not know when the law would come into force.

The Chief Justice replied that there was nothing to stop them from filing the challenge when the Act comes into force.

Iskandar argued that the Act will come into force some time in the future.

The Chief Justice replied that the law would not apply retrospectively.

After a brief stand-down, the apex court dismissed the inmates’ appeal, saying that it agreed with the High Court judge’s analysis.

One of the provisions being challenged states that an inmate who has exhausted his avenues of appeal must first obtain permission from the Court of Appeal to make a post-appeal application.