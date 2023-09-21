Capital punishment for drug trafficking essential to saving more lives: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The death penalty is not something that any government can start off wanting, but rather, the Government must be sure that this is essential to saving more lives, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

If it cannot be sure the death penalty is essential to saving more lives, then the Government should not have the death penalty, he said to 80 youth leaders during a dialogue on drugs and the death penalty held at the Asian Civilisations Museum on Wednesday night.

Mr Shanmugam kicked the dialogue session off with this observation, before going into the evidence supporting the need for the death penalty.

This included looking at how other countries and states were adversely affected by decriminalising drugs, as well as a survey which showed that 66 per cent of Singaporeans said the mandatory death penalty is appropriate for drug trafficking.

Another Ministry of Home Affairs survey among those from the region where most arrested drug traffickers originated from in recent years, showed that 87 per cent believed capital punishment deterred people from trafficking large amounts into Singapore.

“For public policymaking, you need compassion, a soft heart, but you need a hard head,” said Mr Shanmugam.

He explained that one needs a hard head to analyse, understand and try to explain policy decisions, but one also needs a soft heart for compassion. “Then the question is how you marry the two,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam said he believed that an overwhelming majority of people in Singapore today support the current drug policies.

“If a majority of Singaporeans feel that this policy ought to be changed, and they feel strongly enough that if the Government doesn’t change the policy, they will change the Government,” said Mr Shanmugam to the young people who attended the session organised by MHA and National Youth Council (NYC).

He added: “A meeting like this is for me to explain to you what goes in my mind as a policymaker, and hopefully persuade you that there are some good reasons why we are doing this - so that even if you are not completely convinced when you leave the room, at least you’re convinced that we are not irrational.”

Responding to a participant who asked how Singapore can address the moral and ethical implications of capital punishment, when it involves the irreversible decision of taking a human life by the state, Mr Shanmugam reiterated that he respected the ideological differences of those who say that is it immoral for the state to take away lives.

“I’m not saying that’s wrong, but it’s a position based on ideology. It’s based on values,” he said.

“I come from slightly different values, which is a state’s obligation is to ensure safety and security within Singapore and to save lives. And my policies save more lives than they take away, and a lot more lives. A lot more lives which actually would be lost.”

Mr Shanmugam added: “Once we discuss it along the lines of ideology, then you just have to agree to disagree.”