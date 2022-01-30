About 7kg of drugs seized in two days from three men

SINGAPORE - About 7kg of drugs, worth about $768,000, were seized in a two-day operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The CNB said on Sunday (Jan 30) that three men, aged 38, 48 and 58 were arrested, and a total of 3.862kg of Ice, 1.873kg of cannabis, 1.083kg Ecstasy tablets, 35 Erimin-5 tablets, 452 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps were seized.

The Ice seized can feed the addiction of about 2,210 abusers for a week, while the cannabis can feed about 270 abusers for a week.

Last Friday, CNB officers raided a hotel room near Lavender Street and arrested the 48-year-old man who was then taken to a suspected drug store in an industrial building near Hougang Avenue 3.

About 1.014kg of Ice and 844g of Ecstasy were recovered in a storage locker in the building.

The drugs were concealed in packages that also contained coffee beans.

Later that evening, CNB officers arrested the 38-year-old and the 58-year-old in the same industrial building.

The younger man was escorted to his home near Smith Street in Chinatown, where two packets containing 20g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the unit.

Last Saturday, the 58-year-old man was taken to his home in the vicinity of Anchorvale Road in Sengkang, where 2.848kg of Ice, 1.853kg of cannabis, 239g of Ecstasy tablets, 35 Erimin-5 tablets, 452 LSD stamps, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Assistant Commissioner Leon Chan, deputy director of CNB (Operations), said: "Drug producers in the region are producing more drugs.

"Those intending to import and traffic these illegal drugs here into Singapore and intending to bring harm to our community will be dealt with by the law."