SINGAPORE - While the number of drug abusers arrested in Singapore has fallen from about 6,000 annually in the mid-1990s to half that number today, the country's tough stance on drug offences is set to continue for a long time to come.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said that as a transport hub, Singapore risks being overwhelmed by an influx of narcotics without strict laws and if detection and enforcement operations are not meticulous.