70-year-old who went on drug run with PMD convicted of heroin trafficking

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old man who went out on his personal mobility device (PMD) with $9,000 one early morning four years ago, and exchanged the cash for a bag of drugs, was convicted of heroin trafficking on Friday.

Packets of heroin were recovered from the PMD belonging to Low Sze Song, a Singaporean, after his arrest.

Sivaprakash Krishnan, a 35-year-old Malaysian who handed him the drugs, was similarly convicted of trafficking not less than 43.2g of pure heroin.

The law provides for the death penalty if the amount of heroin trafficked exceeds 15g.

Both men were found by the High Court to be drug couriers, which means they are eligible to be sentenced to life in prison instead of the death penalty if specific conditions are met.

Under the law, drug couriers can get life imprisonment if they are certified by the prosecution to have substantively assisted the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in disrupting drug trafficking activities, or if they had a mental abnormality that substantially impaired their responsibility for their acts.

At about 6.20am on May 30, 2019, Sivaprakash was on his motorcycle when he approached Low, who was waiting with his PMD in Sumang Walk in Punggol.

They travelled on their respective vehicles to a nearby bus stop, where Sivaprakash handed Low a white plastic bag containing packets of drugs, while Low passed Sivaprakash a stack of cash totalling $9,000.

Low was arrested by CNB officers at the lift lobby of his Buangkok Crescent home at about 6.45am.

Around the same time, Sivaprakash was arrested by another team of CNB officers near his workplace in Sungei Kadut. The cash was recovered from his motorbike.

Both men were jointly tried before Justice Dedar Singh Gill in a trial that began in July 2022.

Prosecutors contended that the two men were in possession of four packets of drugs, which was corroborated by DNA evidence found on the drug bundles and the plastic bag.

Low challenged this, arguing that Sivaprakash handed him only three packets of drugs.

He argued that the fourth packet, which contained not less than 8.64g of heroin, was not recovered from the PMD.

He relied on a photograph that showed the plastic bag and three packets of drugs. The photo was used by a CNB officer to record a statement from Low, who was not questioned about the fourth bundle.