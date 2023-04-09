Teen mother raised son in prison after getting caught abusing ketamine while pregnant

SINGAPORE - Her son is now 20, just two years older than when Ms Hannah Chun was pregnant with him and sent to jail for abusing ketamine.

Ms Chun, now 38 and a mother of four children, was arrested during an anti-drug operation in 2003.

She found out she was pregnant while waiting for her case to be heard before the courts, and stopped taking drugs out of fear it would affect her unborn child.

“I was already jailed once, when I was 17. But I was addicted to ketamine, and went back to jail a year later.

“When I was sentenced the second time, I was five months’ pregnant.”

She was sentenced to two years in jail.

In prison, she attended monthly check-ups, which were increased to weekly during the last month of her pregnancy.

When she reached full term, she was warded at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where she gave birth to her son. Fortunately, he was healthy.

“I went through labour like any other person. The only difference was that I had my ankle cuffed to the bed and two prison wardens monitoring me,” she recalled.

Two days later, Ms Chun returned to prison with her son. She and her baby shared a cell with another mother and her baby.

“I essentially raised my baby from that cell. He had a small mattress to sleep on, while I slept on a straw mat. I bathed him with tap water, which was sometimes cold.

“This was how all the other prisoners used to clean themselves,” she said.

“Even though I understood that I was in prison for a reason, raising my baby from behind bars made me realise that I should have been a better mother for my son. I didn’t want him to follow in my footsteps.”

When Ms Chun’s son was a month old, he began to suffer severe rashes on his skin.

“There was no proper care for the baby, so I let my sister take care of him while I served my time,” she said. “It was tough, but the right decision to make.”