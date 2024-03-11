7 months’ jail for woman who splashed hot oil on sleeping brother

SINGAPORE – Her elder brother was sleeping in a bedroom of their flat when she heated up some oil in a saucepan before pouring its contents on him, causing first-degree burns on his neck and back.

The 25-year-old man has since recovered from his injuries and his assailant, Norjahan Abdul Karim, 21, was sentenced to seven months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to an assault charge on March 11.

Court documents did not disclose what spurred her to act in such a manner but stated that she was not of unsound mind at the time of the offence.

The prosecution said: “IMH (Institute of Mental Health) report states that the accused has a somewhat immature personality in the context of dysfunctional family dynamics with interpersonal violence, but does not presently suffer from any mental disorder.

“IMH report also states that there is a substantial risk of future violence towards the victim as she has displayed a lack of remorse for her actions.”

Assistant Public Prosecutor Lydia Goh told the court that on Oct 24, 2023, Norjahan’s mother had gone to the kitchen at around 6.30am when she saw her daughter heating up some oil in a saucepan, generating smoke.

The mother opened a kitchen window and asked Norjahan why she was heating the oil. The offender did not reply, but continued heating the liquid before making her way to her brother’s bedroom about five minutes later.

Norjahan then splashed the oil onto her brother, who was jolted awake and started screaming.

Their mother alerted the police and the offender was arrested soon after.

The victim was rushed to the National University Hospital and was granted medical leave until Oct 26, 2023.