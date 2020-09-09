$640,000 worth of drugs seized by CNB; two Singaporeans arrested

SINGAPORE - Drugs worth about $640,000 were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a drug bust on Tuesday (Sept 8), in which two Singaporeans - a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman - were arrested, said the authorities on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, CNB officers arrested the man for suspected drug trafficking activities in a residential estate in Boon Lay Drive.

The officers brought the man to his unit in the same estate, where the woman was also arrested.

A search of the unit yielded 24 packets and bottles containing 1,203g of methamphetamine - also known as Ice -, 10g of cannabis, 512g of ketamine, 669 Ecstasy tablets and 7,502 Erimin-5 tablets.

Packaging materials and $8,680 in cash were also discovered.

After the authorities searched the man's car, they found three bundles containing 1,500g of heroin.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.

CNB said that the 1,500g of heroin seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 715 abusers for a week.

The 1,203g of Ice seized could feed the addiction of about 690 abusers for a week.