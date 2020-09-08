$360,000 worth of drugs seized, 5 men arrested during multi-location drug bust

SINGAPORE - Five men were arrested and drugs worth about $360,000 were seized during a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation in multiple locations on Monday (Sept 7).

Weapons, such as knives, were also recovered.

In addition, the authorities recovered a total of $19,865 in cash from two locations.

CNB said in a statement on Tuesday that its officers arrested three Malaysian men and two Singaporean men, aged between 24 and 33, for suspected drug activities.

On Monday morning, the officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 32 and arrested a 25-year-old Malaysian.

About 1g of Ice and $15,350 were recovered from the unit.

At the same time, another group of CNB officers raided another residential unit in the vicinity of Pasir Ris Street 12 and arrested a second 25-year-old Malaysian.

In a follow-up operation on Monday evening, CNB officers were deployed in the vicinity of Kranji Loop to observe a 31-year-old Malaysian who was believed to have left a package in the area. The officers recovered about 1kg of Ice and 3kg of cannabis.

The man was then arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In another follow-up operation on Monday evening in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 32, officers arrested two Singaporeans, aged 24 and 33.

The younger suspect put up a violent struggle during the arrest and necessary force was used to subdue him, said CNB.

About 1g of cannabis was found on him , along with $4,515 in cash and a parang with a 30cm-long blade.

Two packets that contained a total of about 1g of Ice and a "karambit" knife, which is shaped like a claw, were also found in his vehicle.



CNB officers seized a parang and a claw-shaped "karambit" knife in a follow-up operation on Sept 7, 2020. PHOTOS: CNB



All five men are being investigated for drug activities.

CNB said the total amount of Ice seized in the operation - amounting to about 1kg - is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 570 abusers for a week.

The total amount of cannabis seized - totalling about 3kg - is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 430 abusers over the same period.