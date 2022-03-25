32 digital display panels in Woodlands HDB lobbies vandalised, investigations underway

SINGAPORE - Thirty-two digital display panels (DDPs) installed at HDB lift lobbies in the Woodgrove estate in Woodlands were found vandalised on Thursday (March 24).

A police report has been lodged and authorities are investigating the matter, working closely with the DDPs' operator Target Media and the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council, the area's MP Hany Soh said on Facebook.

Ms Soh said: "It is unfortunate that the DDPs intended to provide useful information for our residents have been vandalised in such a manner.

"I hope that we can all play our part in taking care of the facilities in our neighbourhoods for the benefit of everyone."

Photos on Ms Soh's post showed the panels lying on the ground detached from their wall mounts. The screens were cracked and broken glass from the displays could be seen on the floor.

The Straits Times has reached out to the police and Target Media for updates on the situation.