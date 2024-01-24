3 men face cheating charges after 2 victims were allegedly duped of more than $541k

SINGAPORE - Three men allegedly worked together in a fraudulent investment scheme in which two people were cheated into handing over more than $541,000 in total.

Two of the alleged scammers, Kang Chee Wee and Lim Jun Hong, both 35, were handed four cheating charges each on Jan 24.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) reveals that Kang is a shareholder at multiple companies, including Adwhiz and Artpro Nailgraphic.

Acra also states that Lim is a director and shareholder of a firm called Vican Construction.

The third man, Dexter Lau Yu Hong, 28, was charged with two counts of cheating.

The police said on Jan 24 that the Singaporean men allegedly entered into a conspiracy between November 2016 and February 2017 to cheat investors by falsely claiming their investments were for a firm purportedly based in the United States called 1Meltz.

The investors were promised fixed returns of 40 per cent over 28 days, the police said.Their statement and court documents did not disclose details about 1Meltz.

The three men are accused of working together to cheat one of their alleged victims of $79,000 between November 2016 and January 2017.

Lim and Kang are also said to have cheated this person of another $321,000 between January and February 2017.

The three men are accused of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat another alleged victim of $4,000 in December 2016.

Between January and February 2017, Kang and Lim allegedly worked together to cheat this person of another $137,049.

The trio’s cases have been adjourned to Feb 21.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.