Couple agreed 50% of flat’s value to be split upon divorce, but judge says it should be 100%

SINGAPORE – A man lost his appeal that only 50 per cent of a three-room flat owned by him and his mother before she died should be included in the pool of matrimonial assets to be divided upon his divorce.

Even though splitting 50 per cent of the flat’s value was what he and his former wife had agreed on, a district judge earlier ruled that 100 per cent of the flat’s value should be counted in the pool of marital assets to be divided.

The husband appealed the decision.

The man and his mother bought the flat seven years before his marriage in 1989, and he became its sole owner after she died in 2022.

In a judgment on his appeal which was released on Dec 27, 2023, High Court Senior Judge Andrew Ang said that the flat is the couple’s matrimonial home where they lived and raised their only child. As it was their matrimonial home, he ruled that the entire value of the flat would be counted in the pool of marital assets to be split between them.

Justice Ang said that the couple’s agreement is but one factor in the overall assessment, adding that “it remains critical for the court to consider all the circumstances of the case when determining the proper weight to be given to such an agreement”.

The judge also rejected the man’s argument that the 50 per cent share of the flat he inherited after his mum’s death should be excluded from the marital pool, as it was an inheritance.

While a section of the Women’s Charter that defines matrimonial assets provides an exception for assets that are inherited, this exception does not apply if the inherited asset is considered a matrimonial home, Justice Ang said.

The couple’s flat is considered their matrimonial home, and hence, their matrimonial asset, the judge said.

The couple lived in the flat through their union, which lasted about 30 years even though they led separate lives for the bulk of that time, and raised their daughter there.

The property at the heart of the case is a three-room flat in Chai Chee that the man and his mother bought in 1982 for $40,500.

The flat was bought under joint tenancy, which means all the co-owners have an equal share in the property, regardless of the individual’s contribution to the purchase.