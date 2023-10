An embittered wife was so keen to extract her pound of flesh in a recent divorce that she made a wild allegation that her former husband had stashed $163 million worth of assets in offshore companies.

The woman filed almost 4,000 pages of documents intended to support this and her other claims, prompting High Court Judge Lai Siu Chiu to comment that the voluminous exhibits were “an indiscriminate, expensive, wasteful and sometimes wholly unnecessary exercise”.