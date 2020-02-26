Pofma correction notice issued against Gilbert Goh, The Independent Singapore over posts on alleged HDB flat eviction

SINGAPORE - Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong has told the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) office to issue a correction notice against political activist Gilbert Goh and alternative news site The Independent Singapore (TISG).

The Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Wednesday (Feb 26) that this was following posts on Mr Goh's Facebook page, as well as an article on TISG's website and a post on the site's Facebook account regarding a single mother, known only as Lina, and her six children who were said to have been evicted from their rented flat due to a rental default.

The posts also claimed that they were staying at her sister's house.

The MND said both claims are false, as the Housing Board did not evict Lina from the flat. Instead, her husband terminated the tenancy for the flat and returned the keys to the HDB in early February.

The ministry added that Lina and her husband had bought a new flat from the HDB which has been paid in full, and the family have moved into the new flat.