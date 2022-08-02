SFA recalls Nio Cocktails' Mai Tai over undeclared almond, an allergen

SINGAPORE - Ready-to-drink "Mai Tai" cocktails by Nio Cocktails have been recalled after an undeclared allergen, almond, was found in them.

The recall was issued on Tuesday (Aug 2) by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to importer, Nautilus Vintage Asia.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product and who are allergic to almonds should not consume it, said SFA.

This follows a recall by the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, said SFA on Tuesday. The recall is ongoing.

Mai Tai cocktails are typically made with rum, orange curacao, fresh lime juice and orgeat - a syrup made from almonds.

SFA added that the presence of almonds does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are allergic to the ingredient.

Under the food regulation laws here, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health.

Consumers who have purchased the product are advised to contact their point of purchase for inquiries.