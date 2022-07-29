SFA reviewing internal procedures after miscommunication with kueh manufacturer

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (July 29) that it had given incorrect information to manufacturer Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Kueh that a certain limit of sorbic acid was allowed in kueh products.

Notwithstanding the miscommunication, SFA's inspection in April had found high levels of sorbic acid in two of the manufacturer's kueh products that went over the permissible limit, which was communicated to the firm earlier.

This led to the suspension order imposed on the manufacturer on Tuesday (July 26), the agency said.

The suspension was revoked on Thursday (July 28) as Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Kueh, which owns the popular Jian Bo brand of chwee kueh (steamed rice cakes), was able to produce test results showing its current products do not contain sorbic acid.

Sorbic acid is an additive used to preserve food and is safe for use in small quantities.

In response to queries, SFA said it regrets the miscommunication with Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Kueh, adding that it will review internal procedures to ensure that food safety requirements are communicated accurately to manufacturers.

The agency said that on April 12, it told the manufacturer, in response to the latter's query, that sorbic acid is allowed in kueh products up to a limit of 1,000 parts per million.

"This was incorrect as sorbic acid is only permitted in kueh filling but not kueh," said SFA.

The manufacturer was informed of the correct legal requirements on April 20.

But on April 19, an inspection was done at its factory in Admiralty, where samples of chwee kueh, nine-layer kueh and tapioca kueh were taken for testing.

SFA said: "Notwithstanding the miscommunication on the permitted use of sorbic acid in kueh products, we found two products (nine-layer kueh and tapioca kueh) to contain high levels of sorbic acid above the limit of 1,000 parts per million.

"As these were not in compliance with food safety requirements, and after investigations, SFA suspended on Tuesday (July 26) the production, distribution and sale of the affected products from Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Kueh."

A day after the suspension order, the manufacturer showed SFA test results from a third party accredited lab, which showed its products to be free of sorbic acid.

"Based on the results given, SFA lifted the suspension of Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Kueh as adequate measures have since been put in place," the agency said.

"(The manufacturer) is now allowed to resume its production, distribution and sale of the three kueh products."