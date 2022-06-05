Some Singaporeans face 'reopening anxiety' as they return to school or workplace

SINGAPORE - When polytechnic student Faith Hoon was minutes away from hosting a workshop for 30 secondary school students in May, her heart started pounding and she felt out of breath.

Since Covid-19 hit in 2020, she has not had many face-to-face interactions with her peers, and the easing of safety measures on April 26 made her nervous.

"I have trouble coping with the sudden transition of having no one in my space to having lots of people and strangers imposing on my personal space," the 18-year-old said.

"I wasn't comfortable with how crowded train stations and foodcourts had become... So when I had to face a room full of students, the anxiety came to a head."

Two psychologists and two psychiatrists The Sunday Times spoke to said that as many as 40 to 50 per cent of their patients with pre-existing mental health conditions have been seeking help for anxiety since the easing of Covid-19 rules.

Shine Children and Youth Services said many of its existing clients, mostly aged 17 to 25, have also reported feeling anxious after the reopening.

A spokesman for Shine said some clients had experienced anxiety symptoms from being in public and crowded areas before the pandemic, but had forgotten these experiences after working from home.

"As they need to participate in more in-person engagements, these symptoms have re-emerged especially with public places getting more crowded," he said.

"There are some heightened awareness and concerns over their social skills, likeability, ability to fit into a crowd... If they previously had struggles fitting in, they are being reminded about it again."

Their symptoms include heart palpitations, a sense of dread, feeling short of breath or panic attacks.

Although Ms Hoon had mild bouts of social anxiety before the pandemic, it never got to the point where she had panic attacks.

"Now, I'll sometimes blank out when I'm feeling unsafe. My heart rate goes higher and I'll feel out of breath. I'll just completely shut down. People will talk to me, but I won't hear them," she said.

Ms Hoon visited a general practitioner in August 2021, after a bad panic attack and received medication for anxiety.

When she had a panic attack before the workshop in May, she went to a corner and took deep breaths to calm herself down.

"I felt so drained after the two-hour workshop, but it was not as bad as I thought it would be," she added.

Lab technician Yasmin Abdullah, 28, also felt anxious about going back to the office in January this year, having given birth to her son in June 2021.

"If I was in a crowded place, I'd be so scared of catching Covid-19 and passing it to my baby. I'd cycle through thoughts like 'How bad would my symptoms be?' and 'Could I take care of him?', " she said.