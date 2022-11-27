NLB’s historical children’s book collection recognised by Unesco

SINGAPORE - A rare book made from a single sheet of paper containing ten hand-coloured illustrations of legendary Chinese deities is one of a 5,000-book collection recognised by Unesco on Saturday.

The Historical Asian Children’s Literature Collection (HACL), which is owned by the National Library Board (NLB), was named an indelible part of Asian culture and heritage by the Unesco Memory of the World Committee for Asia Pacific (MOWCAP).

The collection contains books produced from 1890 to 1990 and has been officially added to the UNESCO MOWCAP Regional Register.

It features mainly fictional works, including folk-tales, fairy tales, and historical fiction set in Asia.

It also includes a selection of biographical stories of historical figures in Asia, and books on Asia travel, socio-cultural issues, and customs.

Some of the books are written in two languages, while others are in English, Chinese, Malay, Tamil, and other Asian languages.

The book made of a single sheet is dates back to the early 1900s and is titled Pang Tao (Flat Peaches): Eight Fairies Festival.

It is bound in an accordion format and held by two wooden covers. It contains illustrations framed in silk brocade and has both English and Chinese text.

NLB said Pang Tao bears witness to how much the physical form of the book has evolved.

It said: “Early books in China were made of narrow strips of bamboo tied together in a bundle using either silk or leather. Silk later replaced bamboo as a writing material and was rolled around rods like a scroll. With the invention of paper, books were made by folding a long strip of paper accordion-style.”

Another book in the collection is a 1951 graphic novel version of the legend of Hang Tuah made for children.

Hang Tuah is a legendary warrior who is said to have served the Melaka Sultanate in the 15th century.