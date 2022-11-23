Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand to jointly nominate the kebaya for Unesco intangible cultural heritage list

SINGAPORE – Singapore will be nominating the kebaya for Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list, in a multinational effort with Brunei, Malaysia and Thailand.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) on Wednesday said this will be Singapore’s first multinational nomination to the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which is slated for submission in March 2023.

According to the NHB’s heritage resource portal Roots.gov,sg, the kebaya, an upper garment for women, is “a central aspect in the representation and display of cultural heritage and identity for Malay, Peranakan, and other communities in Singapore, and is a notable part of our heritage as a multi-cultural port city”.

NHB said the kebaya is not just a garment but an important medium in which Malay and Peranakan cultures may be represented, through various motifs that are embroidered on it.

Malaysia had proposed and coordinated the multinational nomination, said NHB, adding that the idea was discussed as part of a series of working meetings among “a number of countries” in 2022.

Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand agreed to work on the nomination together, said NHB. The four countries welcome other countries to join the multinational nomination, the board added.

The result of the nomination is expected to be announced in end-2024.

NHB said kebayas also reflect the ornate skills and expertise of their maker, as well as demonstrate a blending of cultures. For instance, motifs on a kebaya may feature traditional Javanese motifs and batik patterns such as the palm fruit, or motifs from Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European cultures, such as flowers, animals or mythical creatures.

Kebaya-related crafts and practices were added to NHB’s intangible cultural heritage inventory in October 2022, joining other elements such as orchid cultivation and soya sauce making on the 102-strong local list.

The upcoming nomination follows the successful inscription of hawker culture - Singapore’s first element on the Unesco intangible cultural heritage list - on Dec 16, 2020, after the country officially submitted its bid on March 26, 2019.

As at 2021, 61 multinational elements have been added to the list. They include craftsmanship of mechanical watchmaking and art mechanics - a joint nomination by Switzerland and France, as well as Arabic coffee, practised in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

Separately, the Singapore Botanic Gardens was inscribed on Unesco’s World Heritage List in 2015.